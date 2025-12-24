(C)Getty Images
Marc Guehi scares Barcelona away with wage demands as La Liga champions cool interest in Liverpool & Bayern Munich target
A contract ticking down and leverage shifting
Guehi, 25, is under contract at Palace until the summer of 2026 and has already informed the club he will not sign an extension. That decision has effectively guaranteed his departure, setting the stage for a fierce battle among Europe’s elite while simultaneously placing Palace in a difficult strategic position. Liverpool came close to securing Guehi’s signature last summer, only for the move to collapse dramatically on deadline day when Palace failed to line up a replacement. Barcelona had earmarked central defence as a priority area for 2026, with sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick aligned on the need for an experienced left-sided centre-back to partner teenage prodigy Pau Cubarsí. Guehi was viewed internally as the ideal profile, but enthusiasm has now waned.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona had been monitoring Guehi closely and were in contact with his representatives, aware that he could sign a pre-contract agreement as early as next week. However, once the latest salary expectations became clear, discussions stalled and have not resumed in recent weeks. The Catalan club reportedly concluded that the difference was simply too great to overcome. The situation mirrors that of Real Madrid, who were also linked with the defender earlier in the season but are said to have been similarly deterred by the cost of any deal.
- Getty/GOAL
Alternative targets, but similar challenges
With Guehi drifting out of reach, Barcelona have been linked with other elite defenders, though none represent an easy solution. Alessandro Bastoni and Josko Gvardiol have been cited as preferred options, while Nico Schlotterbeck and Pau Torres are also admired. Each, however, would command a substantial transfer fee, and Barcelona’s eventual budget remains unclear. What is certain is that any genuine upgrade to their current defensive options will come at a high financial cost.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Bayern and Liverpool circle
While Barcelona hesitate, others are moving more decisively. Bayern Munich’s interest has been publicly acknowledged, with sporting director Max Eberl confirming the club is actively surveying the market. Speaking to DAZN, Eberl stressed Bayern’s priority is extending Dayot Upamecano’s contract, but admitted alternatives must be considered if talks fail.
Eberl said: "It's absolutely clear that we as Bayern Munich are exploring the market. Our clear goal is to extend Upa's [Dayot Upamecano] contract. That's our ultimate goal. If that doesn't work out, we have to be prepared. We would be foolish not to. That's the reason. I've not confirmed anything, but we are active in the market."
Liverpool, meanwhile, continue to view Guehi as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, who will turn 35 next season. The sense of urgency at Anfield has been heightened by Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation, with his deal also due to expire in 2026 and rival clubs circling, including Real Madrid.
- IMAGO / Sebastian Frej
Guehi stays calm amid transfer chaos
Despite the uncertainty, Guehi has insisted that last summer’s failed move to Liverpool did not unsettle him. Speaking to Sky Sports, he played down the emotional impact, revealing he leaned heavily on his faith and the support of teammates, including Palace colleague Maxence Lacroix.
He said: "I think everyone has this perception that it was difficult. Actually, it wasn't difficult. It wasn't difficult at all. Because when you're focused on what's the most important thing, it becomes easy. I know that God has a plan for me, and whatever that plan will be, will come into fruition at some point. But, the goal and the focus has always been playing football and trying to do the best I can. And fortunately for me, I get to do it with people like Max."
For now, his immediate focus remains on Palace, including Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham. Yet with Barcelona stepping back and Liverpool and Bayern pushing forward, the next chapter of his career could be written within the next few weeks.
Advertisement