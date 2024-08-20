Marc Cucurella Erling HaalandGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Marc Cucurella told to 'shut his mouth' and not 'take the p*ss' after Erling Haaland got his revenge for Spain star's Euro 2024 song with 'karma' goal in Man City's win over Chelsea

Erling HaalandManchester CityChelseaMarc CucurellaPremier LeagueChelsea vs Manchester City

Marc Cucurella has been advised to “shut his mouth” and not “take the p*ss” after seeing Erling Haaland get his revenge for a Euro 2024 song.

  • Defender won continental crown with Spain
  • Serenaded fans with Haaland-themed song
  • Lost Premier League battle with Norwegian star
