Marc-Andre ter Stegen to stay? Barcelona's sporting director breaks silence on captain's future amid exit rumours and drops hint over potential successor
Barcelona sporting director Deco has spoken on the future of skipper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, while dropping a hint over who could be the next No.1.
- Deco speaks about the future of Ter Stegen at Barca
- Described the goalkeeping situation that also involves Szczesny
- Hinted at a potential new No.1 for the future