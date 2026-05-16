AFP
Manuel Neuer will be Germany's No.1 at World Cup as Bayern Munich legend agrees to end international retirement
Neuer set for World Cup encore
Sky Sportindicates that one of the most significant comebacks in German national team history is nearing reality, with Neuer prepared to return to the international stage. The 40-year-old Bayern Munich stalwart has reached an agreement with head coach Julian Nagelsmann and German Football Association (DFB) director Rudi Völler to feature in the 2026 World Cup across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The trio has been in constant communication over the past several weeks, holding multiple meetings to discuss the possibility of the 2014 World Cup winner ending his exile. Nagelsmann, who has personally scouted Neuer in stadium appearances recently, is said to be thoroughly impressed by the veteran's high-level performances and believes his "experience and winning mentality" are indispensable for the squad's success on the world stage.
- AFP
The Kroos model
Neuer's return at age 40 echoes the successful reintegration of Toni Kroos for Euro 2024. Having retired from international duty in August 2024 with 124 caps, Neuer is now expected to step straight back into the starting lineup. His return to the pitch in a German jersey could come as early as May 31 in a friendly against Finland in Mainz or on June 6 against the USA in Chicago.
To facilitate the return, Neuer was included on the non-public 55-man provisional list that the DFB submitted to FIFA recently. This administrative step was essential for him to be eligible for the final 26-man roster, which Nagelsmann is scheduled to announce officially on May 21.
A bitter pill for Oliver Baumann
While the news is a boost for German fans, it serves as a devastating blow to Oliver Baumann. The Hoffenheim goalkeeper had established himself as the clear number one during the World Cup qualification period and was widely expected to lead the team from the back. However, the 34-year-old now looks set to drop back to a deputy role as Neuer is immediately installed as the starter.
Baumann remained defiant when questioned about the situation following Hoffenheim's 4-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach. "I am going into the preparation and then the World Cup with a lot of confidence. He has expressed his trust in me. Period", Baumann stated. "I have my information from my conversation with Julian. It was a one-on-one conversation."
- AFP
Neuer stays focused on Bayern business
Despite the brewing excitement, Neuer himself has remained coy about the news in public. Following Bayern's 5-1 victory over Koln, where he was substituted in the 60th minute due to minor calf issues, the captain preferred to focus on club achievements. "For me, that's not an issue today. Today we are celebrating the championship; next week we have a very important task in the cup," he remarked.
Neuer did acknowledge he has been in touch with Nagelsmann "throughout the year", but he refused to comment on the internal DFB hierarchy or the potential impact on Baumann.
When asked if it would be an affront to the Hoffenheim keeper if he took the starting spot, Baumann replied: "I can't say anything about that. Ask him [Nagelsmann] tonight; he's on Sportstudio. That's not a question for me."