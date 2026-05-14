Manuel Neuer back for Germany? Julian Nagelsmann drops huge hint that Bayern Munich goalkeeper could come out of retirement for World Cup

The possibility of Neuer guarding the German goal once again has moved from speculation to reality. According to Sky Sport, the 2014 World Cup winner has been officially registered in the DFB's 55-man preliminary squad submitted to FIFA. This list is a mandatory requirement, as only players named on it are eligible for selection in the final tournament roster.

Neuer, who earned 124 caps before stepping away from the national team after Euro 2024, has reportedly held private discussions with head coach Nagelsmann. The core of these talks centers on Neuer returning not just as a squad member, but as the starting goalkeeper for the tournament in North America.