'He needs to be at his peak' - Bayern Munich chief addresses Manuel Neuer future as German giants weigh up new contract for 'legendary' goalkeeper
Performance over sentiment
The uncertainty surrounding Neuer's future has sparked much debate in Germany, with many calling for the club to hand him an extension. There are even suggestions he could return to the national team for the World Cup due to Marc-Andre ter Stegen's struggles at Barcelona and Girona.
Speaking on the specific requirements for an extension, Eberl stated that the club's expectations remain incredibly high despite Neuer's veteran status. "He must be capable of performing at a top level – just as he currently is. That would also have to be the case in the coming season," Eberl explained to Sport1. "It's about how Manuel feels, whether he wants to and whether he sees himself as capable of delivering his performances for another year. At almost 40, he's still a top goalkeeper in Europe."
The sporting director emphasised that an honest conversation about motivation is essential. "Of course, it has to continue. You have to talk about what his motivation and his tension are. We as a club expect that and want to find that out together with him." While the player himself has suggested he will think about it more towards the end of the season, the club are already assessing its long-term options to ensure the position remains secure.
Succession planning and the Jonas Urbig factor
Despite Neuer's iconic standing, Bayern are already preparing for life after their captain. The emergence of Jonas Urbig has provided the club with a potential heir, and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen recently revealed that Neuer is actively involved in the younger shot stopper's development. This internal transition plan allows the Bavarian giants to avoid a panic buy on the transfer market.
Eberl believes the variety of options currently on the books puts the club in a position of strength. "Manuel is not a normal ‘internal transfer’, but he is a legend – and he plays as a goalkeeper in a very decisive position," Eberl added. "Our goalkeeper situation is comfortable with Manuel as number 1, Jonas Urbig behind him, Sven Ulreich as an experienced man and Alexander Nubel, who is still on loan at VfB Stuttgart. We are not running after any development, but can speak calmly with all parties involved. And the first person we need to talk to is Manuel."
Upamecano signs on as Eberl slams market 'excesses'
While the goalkeeping situation remains fluid, Bayern have secured their defensive foundations by tying Dayot Upamecano to a new long-term deal until 2030. Eberl admitted the negotiations were difficult but necessary to avoid the spiralling costs of the modern transfer market. The Bayern chief pointed to staggering fees being paid elsewhere in Europe as justification for investing heavily in their own established stars.
"The negotiations were definitely not easy, but then again, they rarely are," he said. "There are always issues, wishes, and expectations on both sides that need to be reconciled. It was clear from the beginning that Dayot wanted to extend his contract – then it was simply a matter of finding solutions. And we succeeded."
Eberl added: "Of course, the contract extensions cost money. But it costs even more when I have to buy players of the quality of Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, or Dayot Upamecano – if you can even find them. For example, Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes would have been a great player for us. But when we see that he's going to Liverpool at the age of 19 for a reported 70 million euros, we have to consider what's best for Bayern Munich. And our answer was to pursue Dayot's contract extension. He knows the club, is in his prime, and is one of the best center-backs in the world. From both a sporting and financial perspective, it's the right decision. That's why I'm calling it an 'internal transfer'."
Transfer strategy and the road ahead
Eberl also addressed the growing influence of player representatives, admitting that the "excesses" of the agent business have increased massively in recent years. Reflecting on his tenure, he expressed satisfaction with the current squad's stability and the club's ability to plan for the summer window from a position of power.
"These excesses have increased massively, especially in recent years, and sometimes external factors do have an impact. But as a rule, we can disregard them. The people at the negotiating table know the current state of affairs and what has been discussed. The distractions you mentioned need to be managed just as carefully as the content of the negotiations."
He added: "It's always bad when you have to go shopping hungry. With the signings and extensions we've now secured, we can look around at our leisure. We're always interested in strengthening the squad in specific areas, but we're no longer under that same intense pressure. We can shop selectively and strategically."
