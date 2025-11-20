Manuel Akanji confirms he hopes Inter trigger €15m option to buy him from Man City

Before sharing his remarks, the ex-Borussia Dortmund defender was asked about his adaptation in Milan and the uncertainty around whether Inter will activate the €15m (£13m/$17m) clause. He expressed how comfortable he already feels at the club: “Yes, I hope Inter sign me permanently. I’m very happy here, we’ll see what happens.”

In September he reflected on his decision to join the Nerazzurri, highlighting the pull of the club’s stature and ambitions: “Because it’s one of the best clubs in Europe, nothing could be simpler. As for the objectives, it’s difficult to talk about them because I’ve only just met my new teammates. I’m not sure what the expectations are, but obviously winning the league, always. When you play for Inter, all of this is normal. And the Champions League too. They came so close, I hope to help them achieve that goal this year.”

