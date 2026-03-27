Adam Wharton or Elliot Anderson? Man Utd legend told which midfielder will 'fit better' with Kobbie Mainoo as Red Devils eye Crystal Palace & Nottingham Forest stars

Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, Butt explained why he leans towards the Palace star when comparing the two targets, citing the need for technical bravery and Premier League experience to complement Mainoo.

“I really do like Adam Wharton, I’d prefer him over Elliot Anderson, but they're both really good players. Either one would be great. If you look at the history of Man United, they always bought the best young players in the league, the likes of Keane and Carrick. They are young midfielders that can get around the pitch, pass the ball, receive the ball in tight areas.

“I'd probably go for Wharton over Elliot Anderson. I think he would fit with Kobbie Mainoo better. Kobbie is playing a little bit more advanced, a role that suits him more than a deeper one.

“I'm sick of United getting players that are not used to the Premier League. A prime example was [Juan Sebastian] Veron. He was a world class superstar, he had unbelievable talent - and I mean unbelievable talent - but just couldn't get up with the speed of the Premier League.

“Wharton and Anderson have proved they can play in the league. Both can score goals, both are comfortable on the ball, really good at receiving the ball in tight areas.

“If you're going to play for Man United, you've got to be able to do that because it can be very, very intense when you go away from home and it's tight. You've got to be able to receive the ball in tight areas and be brave.”