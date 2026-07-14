Manchester United complete signing of veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow on free transfer

The veteran goalkeeper expressed immense pride upon linking up with a United squad currently building fresh momentum. Darlow emphasised his readiness to compete at the highest level and provide unwavering support to his new team-mates to ensure the club's demanding standards are maintained.

Speaking via the club's official website, he said: "I am extremely proud to sign for Manchester United. I’m joining an excellent group of goalkeepers and I’m really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards, which this club demands. This is a really special opportunity; everyone can see what an exciting time it is for the club and I cannot wait to play my part in supporting my team-mates and helping to drive the group forwards."

Meanwhile, United director of football Jason Wilcox enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of the experienced custodian, hailing his elite mentality and proven quality. He added: "Karl has proven his ability to perform at the highest level, his work ethic and determined personality make him a really strong addition to our squad. We are delighted to add a player of his quality and experience to our excellent goalkeeping group."