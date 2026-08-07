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Man Utd officially confirm SIXTH summer signing as South American sensation arrives at Old Trafford
Red Devils secure Colombian prodigy
United have formally completed the recruitment of Orozco, with the club releasing an official statement to confirm the teenager's arrival at Old Trafford. The 18-year-old joins the Premier League giants from Colombian outfit Fortaleza, bringing an end to a long-running transfer saga that had been agreed in principle since late last year.
In their announcement, United confirmed the player's pedigree, stating: "Manchester United have completed the signing of exciting young midfielder Cristian Orozco. The 18-year-old joins from Colombian Categoria Primera A side, Fortaleza CEIF. Orozco, who was developed in Rojo FC’s academy, played five first-team games for Fortaleza last season and has represented Colombia up to Under-17s level."
Orozco speaks on Old Trafford ambitions
The player himself is clearly eager to get started and is confident that he possesses the necessary attributes to thrive at the Theatre of Dreams. Speaking about the challenge ahead, Orozco highlighted his desire to learn and integrate quickly into the squad. "I know my strengths are my physicality and my technique," he told the media. "I have those qualities, and with the gift God gave me, I don’t think it will be too difficult. But everything is about adapting. I’m very young, and that’s what I’ll need to do."
The midfielder also acknowledged the importance of overcoming communication barriers as he moves to a new country. "I expect to learn a lot of English. When I was there, I realised just how important it is," he added. "I want to arrive and learn as quickly as possible. That’s what’s required so I can show my level and everything I’m capable of. I want to adapt to everything that comes my way as quickly as possible."
Building for the long-term future
Orozco arrives in Manchester with a growing reputation as a technically gifted defensive midfielder. Known for his physical presence and exceptional ball distribution, he has already demonstrated leadership qualities by captaining his nation at the FIFA U-17 World Cup. His acquisition is part of a broader strategy led by INEOS, which focuses on identifying and securing elite talent from emerging markets before their market value increases exponentially.
Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, United intend to handle his transition with care. The club has noted that the young prospect will not be rushed into high-pressure senior action immediately. Instead, he will be supported by the Manchester United Academy while he settles into his new environment, learns the local culture, and adapts to the specific physical demands of English football.
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Following in Colombian footsteps
By making the switch to Manchester, Orozco becomes the third Colombian player to represent United, following the path set by Radamel Falcao and Mateo Mejia. While Falcao's loan spell at the club in 2014-15 was hampered by injury issues, the arrival of Orozco represents a fresh start for Colombian talent at Old Trafford.
The signing rounds off an impressive period of recruitment for the club, who have moved decisively to strengthen both the first-team squad and the developmental pipeline. As the sixth arrival of the summer, Orozco signifies the club’s commitment to a global scouting network that spans across South America.
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