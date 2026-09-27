Manchester United monitor Club Brugge defender as potential Luke Shaw replacement

While Seys is firmly on the radar, Manchester United could still revisit their interest in Newcastle United defender Hall. The club were previously put off by a £75 million asking price in the final days of the window.

However, Tyrone Marshall, chief Manchester United correspondent for the Manchester Evening News, stated on the 'United! United! United!' YouTube channel: "It’s hard to say 8 months out, but I think there’s a good chance they sign Lewis Hall next year." Until then, Seys represents a strong alternative.