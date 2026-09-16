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Alvino Hanafi

Back on the radar! Red Devils reboot pursuit of Everton's £80m defensive colossus Branthwaite

Transfers
J. Branthwaite
Manchester United
Everton
Premier League

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as they seek major defensive reinforcements. Red Devils scouts are closely tracking the 24-year-old following his return to fitness under David Moyes, despite his contract running until 2030.

  • Red Devils revive interest in Everton star

    Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as they eye major defensive additions to strengthen Michael Carrick's back line, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old has long featured high on Old Trafford's recruitment shortlist following impressive displays in recent seasons.

    Concerns over United's defensive solidity have emerged just four matches into the new Premier League campaign.

    With Carrick seeking elite options, Old Trafford officials view Branthwaite as an ideal long-term target to anchor their defence.

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  • Everton v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Former chief scout confirms monitoring plan

    Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown confirmed that Old Trafford talent spotters are actively monitoring the Englishman following his return to David Moyes' starting lineup. Interested clubs previously backed away after Branthwaite missed 31 matches across all competitions during the 2025-26 season due to recurring hamstring problems.

    Brown revealed that United plan to track his durability over the entirety of the current campaign before making a formal approach.

    "Branthwaite is somebody who has been high on their list for a long time," Brown said. "Man United are going to have scouts watching him closely this season, because if he can get back to the sort of form he's shown before, he will certainly be an option."

  • Long-term contract poses negotiation obstacle

    A January transfer remains unlikely, with Everton stubbornly reluctant to part with their prized central defender midway through the season. The Toffees previously fended off interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City by securing Branthwaite to a lucrative contract extension through to 2030.

    Despite Everton's clear refusal to sell, United figures believe a deal could be struck next summer if the player maintains peak fitness.

    Moyes relies heavily on Branthwaite's central partnership alongside James Tarkowski to maintain defensive stability.

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  • Everton v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    United prepare summer strategy for 2027

    While a mid-season move is off the table, Manchester United could test Everton's resolve at the end of the season. The Red Devils intend to evaluate Branthwaite's physical consistency throughout the remainder of the year.

    If the defender stays fit and maintains his form under Moyes, United are expected to launch a formal pursuit.

    Carrick's side continue to weigh up alternative defensive targets as they prepare their long-term recruitment plans.

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