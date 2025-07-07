AtalantaBC v AS Roma - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Manchester United join Inter Milan and Juventus in opening talks for Atalanta's Ederson

The 26-year-old midfielder may be on the way to a new club at some point during the current transfer window.

  • Atalanta midfielder Ederson attracts attention from European clubs
  • Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus are in talks for the player
  • Serie A side is asking €60 million for the deal
