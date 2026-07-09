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Man Utd reveal where new 100,000-seater stadium will be built as Red Devils prepare to leave Old Trafford
United reveal stadium location
The Red Devils have officially confirmed that their proposed new 100,000-seater stadium will be built at the heart of a brand-new area named the Stadium District. The grand arena's location is planned to be approximately 350 metres north-west of the existing Old Trafford stadium. This ambitious project serves as the main pillar of the Trafford Wharfside regeneration masterplan, which is fully supported by the local council and transport authorities.
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New home preserves legacy
The club emphasised that this specific location was intentionally chosen to remain alongside Old Trafford to preserve the history, traditions, and matchday rituals that are deeply sacred to the supporters. This step marks an important milestone in creating modern facilities without severing the club's emotional roots.
Collette Roche, CEO of new stadium development at United, said: "The publication of the Wharfside Masterplan marks another significant milestone in our journey to create a new world-class home for Manchester United at the heart of a vibrant and transformational district for Trafford and Greater Manchester. Together with our partners, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver a destination that creates lasting benefits for supporters, local communities and the wider region for decades to come.
"The proposed stadium site is ideally located alongside Old Trafford, enabling us to preserve the heritage, traditions and matchday rituals that are so important to our supporters, while also providing the connectivity and infrastructure required to deliver a truly world-class fan experience.
"We are committed to building a world-class stadium with our supporters, not simply for them. Atmosphere, affordability and accessibility will remain at the heart of our plans, and we look forward to continuing our engagement with fans and other stakeholders as we move into the next phase of design and development."
Council projects economic boost
This massive-scale plan is projected to inject £7.3 billion per annum into the UK economy and create around 48,000 new local jobs. The 150-hectare zone will not only focus on football but will also be transformed into a vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhood welcoming to local residents throughout the year.
Tom Ross, leader of Trafford council, added: "We are delighted to introduce the masterplan which starts a long journey to piece together what could happen where, to bring this world-class cultural and sporting destination to life.
"We want to create a great place to be, not just on matchdays but every day – and we’re looking for as many residents and businesses as possible to help us to shape this vision, through our forthcoming consultation process.
"Wharfside will become a network of attractive neighbourhoods in which to live, work, wander, explore, relax with family, enjoy nature and wildlife, meet friends, eat out, have a drink, shop and be entertained.
"It will have the best of parks and waterside spaces, housing including affordable options in vibrant and diverse localities, new health and educational facilities, joined-up public transport and places to walk, cycle and be active."
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Design consultation phase approaches
United's management have stressed that, up until now, no final decision has been made regarding the fate or future of the existing Old Trafford stadium. The next phase of this mega-project will focus on gathering input from supporters regarding the official blueprint and architectural design of the new stadium. A deep public consultation process with fans and local businesses is scheduled to be announced in the near future.
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