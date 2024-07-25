Manchester United away kit 2024-25adidas
Chris Burton

Manchester United unveil 90s-inspired blue away kit for 2024-25 – with adidas delivering bold design for Premier League & WSL giants to wear on their travels

Manchester United

Manchester United have unveiled their away strip for 2024-25, with adidas delivering a bold royal blue design that offers a nod to kits from the 90s.

  • Tributes to the city Red Devils call home
  • Nod to iconic strips from 30 years ago
  • Hoping to enjoy more success on the road
