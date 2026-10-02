Manchester City owners under threat! Gary Neville questions their future after guilty verdict

Neville has issued a stark warning to the Manchester City hierarchy, suggesting their position at the helm of the club is under significant threat. The pundit stressed that the integrity of the Premier League is at stake, especially given the scale of the alleged deception involving hundreds of millions of pounds.

"It's hard to see how the Man City owners can comply with the owners' and directors' test in this country if the verdict remains," Neville told Sky Sports.

"The reality is, because of improper owners of clubs, there are a lot stricter rules in place. It'll be difficult for the Man City owners to retain their status. Clubs are protected assets, community assets, because of the meaning of them to fans and people of a city, so owners have to comply with the rules and laws set out in the test."