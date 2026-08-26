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Manchester City complete signing of Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille on five-year deal
Securing a major talent
Manchester City have completed the signing of Moroccan international Ayyoub Bouaddi on a five-year contract from French side Lille. The 18-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a deal that keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031, subject to international clearance. Bouaddi arrives in the Premier League as one of the most promising young players in world football, having already accumulated 96 senior appearances for Lille and earned eight international caps.
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Expressing a dream move
Speaking on his arrival, Bouaddi expressed his immense pride and delight at joining a club he believes is the best in the world. He highlighted the winning culture at the Etihad Stadium and his eagerness to develop under the guidance of manager Enzo Maresca.
"This is a very special day for me and my family," Bouaddi said. "Manchester City are, for me, the best Club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. The squad is world-class and Enzo is a top manager."
Proven pedigree on the grand stage
Bouaddi's reputation soared even higher during the recent World Cup, where he starred in midfield for Morocco and caught the eye with a masterclass performance against Brazil. Director of Football Hugo Viana praised the teenager's exceptional football intelligence and potential, confirming that the club has tracked his rapid development closely.
"Viana added: "Ayyoub’s potential is extremely high - a player equipped with everything a top midfielder needs. At just 18, he already has outstanding football intelligence and that will only improve under the guidance of Enzo."
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Ready for the Premier League chapter
After establishing himself as a central figure at Lille and helping them secure a return to the Champions League last term, Bouaddi is ready for his next challenge. Under the watchful eye of Maresca and his coaching staff, the elegant ball-playing midfielder will look to elevate his game to a new level. City supporters will be eager to see their new signing in action as the club continues its pursuit of silverware across all competitions.
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