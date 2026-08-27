Manchester City & Arsenal lock horns in explosive £80m transfer showdown for Everton's Iliman Ndiaye

Man City and Arsenal are locked in a significant transfer tug-of-war for Ndiaye, as the Premier League’s two dominant forces seek to sharpen their respective front lines, according to talkSPORT. Ndiaye, who has rapidly ascended the ranks of the division’s most dangerous attackers, is now the subject of intense scrutiny from the scouting departments at both the Etihad Stadium and the Emirates.

However, Everton are in no mood to let their star man leave on the cheap. The Toffees are understood to have placed a staggering £80 million valuation on the Senegal star, a figure that reflects both his importance to David Moyes’ tactical setup and his long-term potential. Given that Ndiaye is currently under contract on Merseyside until the summer of 2029, Everton hold all the cards in negotiations.