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Man Utd women's player ratings vs Man City: Marc Skinner's side are blown away! Lea Schuller again fails to fire as Red Devils are thumped in one-sided Manchester derby

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Manchester United were thumped 3-0 by Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday, as Vivianne Miedema scored a brace, and Kerstin Casparij added a third just after half-time. Marc Skinner's side were outclassed by their city rivals, who now sit just five points from WSL glory.

Manchester City were all over United from the outset, and had the lead within 17 minutes, as Vivianne Miedema headed home after Lauren Hemp's deflected strike from range rattled the crossbar and went behind.

And within two minutes, Miedema scored again, as she was left in acres of space in the United box, and headed another effort beyond Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

On 25 minutes, City thought they had a third from a corner through Rebecca Knaak but her header from a corner was ruled out for an alleged foul in the box; Tullis-Joyce had complained about being impeded, but replays did not appear to show an infringement. 

After half-time, City did grab their third through Kerstin Casparij, who tapped in at the back post after a fine ball in from Hemp.

United grew into the game somewhat but they could do nothing to lay a glove on their bitter rivals. 

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...

  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (4/10):

    Beaten by Hemp's deflected early strike but was saved by the crossbar. Got nowhere near either of Miedema's headers. Rescued by the ref as Knaak's header was ruled out, but she was again all at sea as Casparij scored. A dismal afternoon. 

    Jayde Riviere (5/10):

    A bystander for the most part as City attackers continually sprinted beyond her. Subbed for Drury.

    Maya Le Tissier (4/10):

    Jumped to clear the cross coming into Miedema for her second goal but misread it badly. Recovered somewhat but the game was gone by then.

    Millie Turner (5/10):

    Stepped out of defence when she could, which wasn't all that often. Couldn't deal with Shaw and Miedema together.

    Hanna Lundkvist (3/10):

    Couldn't get a handle on City's attackers at all. Was nowhere close to Casparij as she ghosted in. So poor. 

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  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Hinata Miyazawa (6/10):

    Covered an immense amount of ground. Pressed well throughout but was left frustrated that she couldn't pick the lock for her side. 

    Lisa Naalsund (5/10):

    Did what she could defensively but City were able to cut through United all too easily.

  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Jess Park (4/10):

    Always positive with the ball at her feet but just couldn't make anything happen. Only touched the ball once in City's box, which speaks to United's impotence.

    Lea Schuller (3/10):

    Jumped with Miedema in the box but couldn't stop her finding the net. Subbed after a completely anonymous display in the 52nd minute. She barely touched the ball. 

    Simi Awujo (5/10):

    A couple of speculative efforts. Dropped back to support the midfield every now and then but her attacking output was significantly lacking.

    Melvine Malard (5/10):

    One decent effort after cutting in from the wing but was starved of service for the most part. Went up front when Schuller was subbed.

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  • Manchester United FC v Crystal Palace - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Fridolina Rolfo (6/10):

    On for Schuller. Went onto the left wing but City were comfortable by then. 

    Layla Drury (6/10):

    Just 16, Drury replaced Riviere. She was positive on the ball whenever it came to her.

    Gabrielle George (N/A)

    A second-half sub.

    Jess Anderson (N/A):

    On for her WSL debut.

    Marc Skinner (4/10):

    United's second half performance was at least better than the first period but this was an embarrassment of a first 45 minutes in which United failed to turn up. In a derby, that is unforgivable. United did improve somewhat but the game was lost. A couple of debuts offer a silver lining but this will go down as one of the worst days of United's season. 

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