It’s official, Man Utd want Viktor Gyokeres! Initial talks held with Sporting CP as Ruben Amorim eyes summer reunion with Sweden star - but Man City also step up efforts to sign 26-year-old
Manchester United have opened talks with Sporting CP over a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres next summer, per a new report.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United initiate talks with Amorim's old club
- Gyokeres in electric form this season
- United must raise funds before moving for striker