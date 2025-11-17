Revealed: Man Utd turned down chance to sign Chelsea star in swap deal for Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United allowed Garnacho to join Chelsea in August after the winger fell out of favour under Ruben Amorim, agreeing a deal worth £40m. However, according to ESPN, Chelsea initially tried to negotiate a player-plus-cash offer involving Romeo Lavia as part of the transfer. The Blues were prepared to reduce the fee if the Red Devils accepted the 21-year-old midfielder in return.

United assessed the offer but ultimately turned it down due to concerns surrounding Lavia's prolonged battle with fitness issues. The Liverpool-target-turned-Chelsea-signing has endured repeated setbacks since arriving at Stamford Bridge, meaning United felt he would not provide the reliable midfield upgrade needed. Instead, they pushed through a straight-cash deal, ensuring they secured a guaranteed return on Garnacho.

The Argentine winger struggled to make an immediate mark at Chelsea despite featuring regularly early in the campaign; however, he has picked up form recently. Meanwhile, Lavia has struggled again with injury and has been limited to minimal minutes since the swap-deal proposal was dismissed. For United, the decision highlighted a preference for avoiding long-term medical risks despite their well-documented midfield weaknesses.