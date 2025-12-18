Getty
Man Utd told transfer target Elliot Anderson is 'definitely' worth £100m price-tag as Nottingham Forest favourite warns old club over January approach for 'massive asset'
England ambition: Anderson hoping to make World Cup squad
Anderson moved to the City Ground in 2024 when severing ties with boyhood club Newcastle. Few knew what to expect of the all-action midfielder on Trentside, but he has blossomed into a Premier League superstar with six Three Lions caps to his name.
The general consensus is that the classy 23-year-old - who savoured European U21 Championship glory in 2025 - will form part of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup plans next summer. Anderson will be showcasing his talent in a global shop window there.
Forest fear: Transfer interest expected
Forest will hope that Anderson is on their books immediately before and after a major tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but Manchester giants United and City are said to be closely monitoring his situation - with several scouting missions being deployed.
Former Forest forward Harewood, speaking in association with tools to find the top 20 casino sites, told GOAL when asked if the Reds have a fight on their hands to retain Anderson’s services: “Yes, massively. I’m actually really surprised that Newcastle let him go. But with all the fair play and everything that is going on with the rules and regulations, it was good for Forest to get him in the squad. He has really excelled. He has become one of the true Premier League midfielders that you can see go on and excel and do well. Yes, Forest will do well to keep him. If they keep him for the rest of the season it would be good, but I can see people coming in for him in January.”
Anderson asking price: Is midfielder worth £100m?
Quizzed on whether Anderson is worth the nine-figure sum that it will reportedly take to prise him away from Forest, Harewood added: “He is definitely one of those players. If someone said that and put that price tag, with the money that’s going on in the game over the last couple of years, he is definitely worth the price tag and I think he will go on and do really well at whatever club he is at. I hope Forest can keep him for the rest of the season so that they can do what they need to do this year.”
Forest are unlikely to relax their stance, with club owner Evangelos Marinakis a man that is renowned for doing business his way. Pressed on whether the likes of United or City could talk a larger-than-life Premier League rival into dropping his asking price, Harewood said: “No, but at the same time I can see someone coming in because he will be a massive asset for that team.”
Anderson contract: When deal at Forest expires
Not everybody is convinced that the figures being discussed make sense for United when it comes to a raid on the City Ground for Anderson. Ex-Red Devils defender Paul Parker told GOAL recently: “I keep seeing his name bandied about. When it’s Manchester United, everybody wants to throw out someone all the time. Everyone goes with it.
“I see where he is [Anderson] and I quite like him. The moment you mention it with Manchester United it’s £100m. That seems to be the going rate. Are United going to go and spend that kind of money on one player? I think it would be foolhardy if they go and do that.
“When you look at Anderson, he is a high-energy player but there are a lot of high-energy players out there. To be in the Premier League now, it is about how athletic your team is. There is a lot better chance of getting results at weekends, gives you an advantage and opportunity, when you have got athletic players. Sunderland are proving that at the moment. One player for me in midfield is not enough. They [United] need a major rebuild.”
Forest have Anderson tied to a contract through to 2029, so are under no pressure to sell. Their resolve may be tested in upcoming windows, but the Reds have made it clear that any suitors are going to have to dig deep in order for any transfer talks to be opened.
