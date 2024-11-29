Man Utd making their move? Sporting CP star's agent Jorge Mendes meets with Red Devils as Ruben Amorim hopes to bring teenager to Old Trafford
Manchester United have held discussions with agent Jorge Mendes as Ruben Amorim reportedly wants to bring Sporting's Geovany Quenda to Old Trafford.
- United are long-term admirers of Quenda
- They could make a formal offer next summer
- Laying the groundwork early to ease negotiations