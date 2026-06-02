AFP
Man Utd join transfer race for Championship midfielder who looks 'certain to leave' this summer
Carrick backs move for Hackney
Man Utd are set to rival several Premier League clubs for the signature of Hackney, with Carrick understood to be championing the move, as per The Northern Echo. The former United midfielder, who has spent three seasons managing Hackney at the Riverside, has reportedly pushed the youngster's claims during post-season recruitment meetings at Old Trafford.
Hackney has established himself as a key figure in Middlesbrough's midfield over the last three seasons. Carrick is believed to view the 23-year-old as a player capable of making the step up to the Premier League. The prospect of linking up again with Carrick could strengthen United's position as interest in the midfielder continues to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.
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Championship star set for summer exit
Hackney looks certain to leave Boro this summer after a narrow 1-0 play-off final defeat against Hull City. With the Teessiders facing another season in the Championship, they are prepared to cash in on one of their prize assets as he enters the final year of his current contract at the Riverside.
The midfielder is highly regarded for his technical ability and composure on the ball, attributes that have made him a primary target for clubs looking to bolster their homegrown options. Middlesbrough are realistic about their chances of keeping the 23-year-old and are now bracing for formal offers as the transfer window opens.
Premier League clubs line up for Hackney
The Red Devils are not alone in their pursuit of Hackney. Crystal Palace and Tottenham are also expected to formalise their interest in the coming weeks. Palace are reportedly considering Hackney as a potential successor to Adam Wharton, whose future remains the subject of speculation. Everton have also been linked with the midfielder, creating significant competition for his signature.
United's interest forms part of a broader midfield rebuild at Old Trafford. Although the club has been linked with more established names such as Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson, Hackney is viewed as a younger, long-term option who could add depth and development potential to the squad.
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Transfer battle set to intensify
With the English football summer transfer window opening on June 15th and Middlesbrough preparing to entertain offers, Hackney's future is expected to become clearer in the coming weeks. His contract situation and growing interest from Premier League clubs make a departure increasingly likely. Man Utd will now have to fend off competition from several top-flight rivals if they are to secure the midfielder's signature as they continue reshaping their squad ahead of the new season.