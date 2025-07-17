Man Utd to face more transfer disappointment?! Milan open talks with Brighton over Pervis Estupinan deal this summer despite Red Devils interest

AC Milan have reportedly begun preliminary talks with Brighton over a summer move for Pervis Estupinan, dealing a fresh blow to Manchester United’s transfer hopes. The Serie A giants are searching for a new left-back after selling Theo Hernandez and have identified the Ecuador international as a top target. The Red Devils had held discussions but are now at risk of missing out.

Milan open early talks with Brighton for Estupinan

United interest under threat as Milan move quickly

Estupinan eyed as Theo Hernandez's replacement