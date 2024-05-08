Thomas Tuchel BayernGetty
Richard Mills

'It's no secret' - Man Utd target Thomas Tuchel drops huge Premier League return hint as Bayern Munich boss admits it's 'very unlikely' he'll stay on to coach Harry Kane & Co after 2023-24 season

Manchester UnitedThomas TuchelPremier LeagueBayern MunichTransfersBundesligaHarry Kane

Manchester United-linked Thomas Tuchel has dropped a hint he may return to the Premier League, as staying on at Bayern Munich is "very unlikely".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Tuchel to leave Bayern this summer
  • Linked with Manchester United
  • German drops hint on his future
Article continues below

Editors' Picks