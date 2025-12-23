Man Utd's stance on Kobbie Mainoo's future revealed after Ruben Amorim loses Bruno Fernandes to injury

Despite the immediate strain, Amorim has remained adamant that United will not panic in the winter window. The club’s recruitment strategy is firmly focused on long-term restructuring rather than short-term fixes.

"The only thing we know is that we only would try to bring players that we think is going to be the future," Amorim said. "It’s not going to be to save something in this moment, to cope with the losses of three players for Afcon. We will try to bring, at the end of the season, players that are perfect for our future. I don’t know what is going to happen, but it’s possible that we can do something [next month]."

Only 17 months after starting a European Championship final for England, Mainoo now finds himself caught between being indispensable due to a lack of alternatives and uncertain about his place in the manager’s long-term vision.