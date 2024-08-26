'It's a gamble' - Man Utd slammed for agreeing to sell Scott McTominay as legend Rio Ferdinand says Red Devils 'need' players like him to win Premier League
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says selling Scott McTominay is a "gamble" and that teams need players of his ilk to win the Premier League.
- McTominay nearing £25m Napoli transfer
- Ferdinand says move is a "gamble" for Man Utd
- Club "need" such players to win Premier League