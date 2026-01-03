'Don't want to talk about that' - Ruben Amorim snipes back at question over formation in tense exchange as Man Utd boss insists people find it 'hard to understand' his methods

Amorim has stuck dogmatically with a 3-4-3 formation ever since taking his first job with Casa Pia in Portugal's lower leagues and has played the same way in the vast majority of matches since becoming United coach, even though it has yielded overall poor results. There had been speculation last month that he was going to start playing a more traditional back four and he did so during the 4-4 thriller against Bournemouth.

In his press conference on Christmas Eve before facing Newcastle, Amorim explained why he had had a change of heart and was considering playing a different way as it would take too long and too much money for him to implement his system as he would like. He had said: "I think in the future we can change also, like I was always talking to you guys, the system, we can play a different way. To take more quality from these players, because I have the feeling that if we have to play a perfect 3-4-3, we need to spend a lot of money and we need time. So, I'm starting to understand that is not going to happen, so maybe I have to adapt."

The comments caused a stir on social media and in Friday's press conference he was asked to clarify them. But it led to a tense exchange with the reporter asking the questions.