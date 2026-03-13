No Man Utd return for Rasmus Hojlund! Napoli chief confirms plans to complete permanent transfer for loan striker

United’s decision to sanction a loan exit for Hojlund looks to have paid dividends for all parties involved, as the Danish striker enjoys a remarkable career turnaround in Serie A. After a testing period at Old Trafford where he struggled to justify his hefty price tag, the forward has found his scoring boots under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, quickly becoming the focal point of the Napoli attack.

The 23-year-old’s journey in Naples has been defined by consistency that eluded him in the Premier League, appearing as a more refined and physically dominant presence than the player who left Manchester.