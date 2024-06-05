Sir Jim Ratcliffe Erik ten HagGOAL/Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Man Utd retained list: Seven players released on a free transfer as Red Devils still locked in contract talks with Jonny Evans & 19-year-old wonderkid who made first-team breakthrough

Manchester UnitedJonny EvansTom HeatonOmari ForsonShola ShoretireRaphael VaraneAnthony MartialBrandon WilliamsPremier LeagueTransfers

Manchester United have released their retained list for the upcoming transfer window and have announced the release of six players.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd release seven players
  • In talks with Evans, Heaton, Forson and Shoretire
  • Could see more departures and arrivals this summer
Article continues below