Revealed: Man Utd REJECTED Bruno Fernandes' offer to pay for staff extras at FA Cup final with club captain 'taken aback' by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ruthless cost-cutting measures
Bruno Fernandes was shocked by the decision to cut back on perks for Manchester United's staff at the FA Cup final that he offered to cover the costs.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United cut back on staff perks for FA Cup final
- Fernandes offered to pay out of his own pocket
- Captain's proposal was rejected by the club