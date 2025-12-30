Man United Wolves ratings gfxGetty
Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Wolves: What are you doing, Ruben Amorim?! Red Devils boss pays price for reverting to back three as Matheus Cunha flops against former club in dreadful draw against Premier League whipping boys

Manchester United became just the third team to fail to beat Wolves this season as they could only draw 1-1 at home to one of the worst teams in Premier League history. Ruben Amorim paid the price for an ill-advised return to a back three, stripping his team of all the excitement and unpredictability which had helped them beat Newcastle in their previous game.

Despite beating the Magpies with a four-man defence, Amorim reverted to his much-derided back three for the visit of winless Wolves and the visitors looked the better side for much of the first half. United, however, created more chances and took the lead with a deflected strike from Joshua Zirkzee after brilliant play from Ayden Heaven. 

Wolves, who had lost their 12 previous games in all competitions and last picked up a point in early October, finished the half the stronger. Hugo Bueno was denied at point-blank range by the feet of Senne Lammens, but then right before the break, Rob Edwards' side grabbed a deserved equaliser thanks to shoddy United defending from a corner. Zirkzee's attempted headed clearance resulted in him glancing the ball back across the box and Ladislav Krejci gratefully headed it in.

United went hell-for-leather to re-take the lead in the second half as Benjamin Sesko headed the simplest of chances straight at Jose Sa, who then made an impressive save to prevent Yerson Mosquera from heading into his own net. Patrick Dorgu, meanwhile, thought he had snatched a late winner but he was ruled offside, leaving Amorim with a lot of difficult questions to answer as his side again failed to creep into the top four.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (7/10):

    Reacted quickly to kick away Hugo Bueno's effort. Couldn't get across in time to reach Krejci's equaliser, but made a vital and brilliant double-save to deny the Czech in the second half with his right hand and then foil Mosquera's attempt to follow it in.

    Ayden Heaven (7/10):

    Made the opening goal by stealing the ball from Hwang and then carrying it forward as if he was Beckenbauer. Defended resolutely, building on his excellent display against Newcastle.

    Lisandro Martinez (6/10):

    A comedown from his triumphant return to the line-up on Boxing Day as he couldn't influence the game from deep and didn't organise the defence properly when Wolves levelled.

    Luke Shaw (6/10):

    Solid defensively. His deliveries from corners, however, were disappointing.

    Midfield

    Diogo Dalot (6/10):

    Weaker when asked to play as a wing-back as he couldn't create much. Defended diligently.

    Manuel Ugarte (5/10):

    Sloppy in possession and only underlined why United want and need to sign a proper holding midfielder.

    Casemiro (5/10):

    His passing was really poor and he couldn't offer the usual power and security.

    Patrick Dorgu (5/10):

    Back down to earth after ravaging Newcastle as he was much less dangerous back on the left. To make matters worse, he left Krejci unmarked at the crucial moment.

    Attack

    Matheus Cunha (5/10):

    Frustratingly ineffective against his former side, failing to live up to the early comparisons to Cantona as he offered nothing when he needed to raise his game.

    Benjamin Sesko (5/10):

    Very bright at the start and could have had a hat-trick in the first half as he hit the post and fired narrowly wide. His profligacy is becoming a real concern, and all his efforts in the second half lacked potency.

    Joshua Zirkzee (5/10):

    His goal owed a lot to the deflection and Heaven's dribbling skills, and it was the only positive thing he did. His botched clearance helped Wolves equaliser and he was then brutally taken off at half-time.

    Subs & Manager

    Jack Fletcher (5/10):

    Looked out of place to tell the truth, but it's Amorim's fault for throwing him in at the deep end.

    Leny Yoro (6/10):

    Brought a bit more urgency to the play.

    Bendito Mantato (5/10):

    A difficult time to make his debut and his nerves showed as he shanked a cross into the Stretford End.

    Ruben Amorim (3/10):

    Only has himself to blame. Switched back to the formation which has mostly failed, put players back in the positions where they are least effective and threw kids in at the deep end. 

