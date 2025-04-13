Man Utd player ratings vs Newcastle: New goalkeeper, same result! Altay Bayindir blunder sums up dismal defensive display as Red Devils suffer rotten warm-up for crucial Lyon rematch

The back-up 'keeper looked shaky after replacing Andre Onana - and he wasn't the only one as Ruben Amorim's side were thrashed on Tyneside

Manchester United thought they had just one dodgy goalkeeper; it turns out they have two. Altay Bayindir made his long-awaited Premier League debut against Newcastle on Sunday to give the hapless Andre Onana time to "disconnect" after his dismal showing at Lyon, but the Turk ended up making his fellow goalkeeper feel better after blundering in a damaging 4-1 defeat for Ruben Amorim's side.

Bayindir gifted Bruno Guimaraes a late goal which completed a rout for the Magpies after a Harvey Barnes double had already put them on their way to victory in a rampant second-half display. Alejandro Garnacho had cancelled out Sandro Tonali's opener in the first half, but United failed to compete in the second period and will be low on confidence for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon.

Amorim made five changes to his line up, which included leaving Onana out of the squad altogether, and Bayindir was beaten in the second minute by Joelinton, only for the Brazilian to be denied by the offside flag. There was no reprieve when Tonali volleyed Newcastle ahead in the 24th minute, though, after a delightful piece of skill from Alexander Isak, who flicked the ball into the air and guided it into the path of the Italian.

United responded with a well-worked counter-attack, beginning with some clever play from Manuel Ugarte to release Diogo Dalot, who in turn played in Garnacho to control the ball with his right foot and then fire it in off the post with a confident strike. His celebration - posing in front of the Gallowgate End - exuded confidence, or to be more accurate, arrogance.

Newcastle got themselves back in front early in the second half with a sweeping move finished off by Barnes which completely dazzled United's defenders. The Red Devils had another setback soon after when Joshua Zirkzee hobbled off with a painful-looking injury, and things got even worse when Noussair Mazraoui slipped over after a challenge from Barnes and the midfielder tore past the visitors' bumbling defenders to score again.

Surprisingly, that was not the worst moment of the game, which came soon after when Bayindir played the ball straight to Joelinton, who nodded it to a grateful Guimaraes and the Brazilian rifled in the fourth.

GOAL United's players from St James' Park...