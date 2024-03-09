Man Utd player ratings vs Everton: Viva Alejandro Garnacho! Tricky winger drags Erik ten Hag's side to win as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford bag penalties

The Argentina international oozed his way through the Toffees to win two penalties but Erik ten Hag's side looked rusty and short on ideas

If Manchester United were looking for a response against Everton after their demoralising derby defeat by Manchester City, they did not get it. But they did pick up a 2-0 win and three points, largely due to the brilliance of Alejandro Garnacho.

After Everton had squandered a handful of clear chances to take the lead, Garnacho weaved his magic, drawing a foul from visiting captain James Tarkowski. Bruno Fernandes beat Jordan Pickford from the spot to score his first goal in two months and his first in the league in four.

Rather than build on the momentum, United continued to let Everton play their way through them and they were grateful to Andre Onana for making a series of big saves and to his namesake Amadou for blasting over the bar. Garnacho then won another penalty after his feet were too fast for Ben Godfrey but rather than score a second penalty, Fernandes gave the ball to Marcus Rashford, who also showed composure from the spot.

Garnacho should have scored himself after the break after a fine pass from Fernandes but they finished the game defending their advantage, benefitting from yet more wayward shooting from their guests.

This time United got away with it but when Liverpool visit next week in the FA Cup quarter-finals, they may not be so lucky. GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Old Trafford...