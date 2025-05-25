Man Utd player ratings vs Aston Villa: Amad Diallo gives Red Devils reason to believe in a brighter future as Altay Bayindir error goes unpunished in final-day win

The brilliant Ivorian ensured Ruben Amorim avoided more embarrassment on a hugely controversial afternoon at Old Trafford

Manchester United ended their worst-ever Premier League campaign on a high by beating Aston Villa 2-0 on Sunday, but only after a moment of madness from Emi Martinez and a massive error by referee Thomas Bramall after a horrendous gaffe from Altay Bayindir.

Amad headed United in front against the 10 men in the 76th minute, moments after Villa thought they had taken a shock lead but were denied by gross refereeing incompetence. Bayindir fumbled the ball and Morgan Rogers stuck it in to the empty net, barely touching the Turkish goalkeeper in doing so. Bramall, however, had already blown his whistle before Rogers hit the loose ball, meaning VAR could not intervene. Villa coach Unai Emery was utterly furious on the sidelines and lost his nerve when United were then awarded a penalty, which Christian Eriksen scored to round off the win.

The result meant Villa finished in sixth, missing out on Champions League football despite fifth-placed Newcastle losing 1-0 against Everton.

Ruben Amorim had made headlines before the game by telling Alejandro Garnacho in front of the squad that he would be forced to leave, although he denied the Argentina international a farewell by leaving him out of the matchday squad along with Andre Onana and the injured pair of Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw.

The Red Devils made a very positive start, with Mason Mount going close twice in one move, Amad narrowly missing the target and Diogo Dalot hitting the post. Villa had been showing a cautious approach, but their game plan was completely thrown out the window when Martinez came charging out of his area to sweep up a soft back pass from Matty Cash right before half-time. The Argentine clattered straight into Rasmus Hojlund and was shown a straight red card in what was likely to be his final game with Villa.

United ramped up the pressure but wasted more chances before they finally got the goal they deserved thanks to Amad, who is the one player fans can feel excited about for the future. The forward then earned the penalty and Amorim ordered Eriksen to take it over Bruno Fernandes, allowing the Dane the chance to finish his three-year stint at the club with a goal.

