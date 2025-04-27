Man Utd player ratings vs Bournemouth: Rasmus Hojlund to the rescue! Under-pressure No.9 earns Red Devils late draw as Bruno Fernandes and Patrick Dorgu flop in underwhelming Europa League semi-final warm-up

The Denmark international scored just his fourth goal of the Premier League season to earn a last-gasp draw for Ruben Amorim's side

Rasmus Hojlund scored in stoppage time to earn Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday after a performance that will not have left Europa League semi-final opponents Athletic Club with much to worry about ahead of Thursday's first leg in Bilbao.

After an even first quarter of the game, Bournemouth took the lead when Patrick Dorgu lost the ball deep inside his own half and the Cherries worked the ball into Antoine Semenyo's path to power a shot past Andre Onana. United did come close to going in level, however, as Kepa Arrizabalaga showed strong reactions to tip Alejandro Garnacho's attempted lop wide of the post.

The Red Devils had to endure a spell of pressure early in the second period, during which Dango Ouattara hit the post from a free-kick, but they were given a lifeline with around 20 minutes to go after a VAR review led to Bournemouth striker Evanilson being sent off for a foul on Noussair Mazraoui.

Unsurprisingly, United began to dominate proceedings against 10 men, and Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Chido Obi all wasted opportunities in front of goal before Hojlund found himself in the right place on the edge of the six-yard box to convert from close range.

