Berrada-Man-Utd-stadium
Soham Mukherjee and Chris Burton

What's happening with Man Utd's new stadium? CEO Omar Berrada provides update on Old Trafford plans in latest financial update

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has delivered an update on the club's ambitious plans to build a new £2 billion ($2.7bn) stadium.

  • Man Utd shared fiscal results of third quarter

  • Recorded an operating profit of £0.7m in Q3 of 2024

  • Berrada remains bullish about infrastructure upgrades
