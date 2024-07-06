Gleison Bremer Juventus 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd move off? Juventus defender Gleison Bremer pours cold water on transfer links

Manchester UnitedGleison BremerTransfersJuventusSerie APremier League

Gleison Bremer has confirmed that he won't be leaving Juventus this summer amid transfer links to Manchester United.

  • Bremer denies Man Utd move
  • Red Devils remain long-time admirers of the Brazilian
  • United looking to rebuild their squad
