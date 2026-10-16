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'Get me out of here!' - Man Utd legend claims Michael Carrick wants Old Trafford exit as pressure mounts after disastrous start to the season
Carrick's struggles at the helm
The 45-year-old initially impressed during a caretaker stint between January and May, earning a full-time contract ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. However, any early optimism has completely vanished, with United sitting 13th in the Premier League table after securing just one victory in six outings. The team has routinely looked completely off the pace for long stretches of matches.
United boast a brutal recent history of mid-season dismissals, having sacked Erik ten Hag in October 2024 and Ruben Amorim in early 2026. While the hierarchy is reportedly expected to grant their current boss a stay of execution rather than taking immediate radical action, they are demanding a swift upturn in form throughout a pivotal block of fixtures in October and early November.
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Scholes spots an Old Trafford escape route
Speaking on the The Good, the Bad and the Football podcast, former United team-mate Scholes voiced concerns about the manager's true desires. The 51-year-old hinted that the immense pressure and poor results might already be pushing the United boss toward the exit door.
"Michael did okay in Middlesbrough with what he had. I think Middlesbrough were probably expecting more with the budget they had," Scholes noted, questioning Carrick's overall managerial impact. "There's a bit of me when you look at Michael because I know him... Michael's a nice lad. Is there a bit of him that's thinking, 'Get me out of here. Get me out of here, I'll take a few quid.'"
Brighton boss linked but hierarchy blamed
With United's board facing another potential managerial crisis, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has been touted as an alternative option. The German has guided the Seagulls to third place following a stellar start to the campaign. Nevertheless, Scholes remains unconvinced about his suitability for the Manchester pressure cooker.
"He's done great. He looks the real deal, but again, Man United is different," Scholes explained. "The scrutiny is on you every single week. If Brighton didn't win a game for the next 10 games, nobody would really be that bothered. The one thing that someone like Hurzeler has got over Michael is that he's done a body of work in the Premier League."
The legendary midfielder then turned his frustrations toward the club's executives, criticising a vicious cycle of sackings. He added: "We've been here for the last three years. We look like it looks like or the sound it sounds like, they're going to change the manager again. How can we keep doing this? We're back to square one after six games of the season. When do you stop sacking managers and start blaming people above, the people who are possibly buying the players, the people who are pointing at Michael?"
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A crucial month ahead for the Red Devils
Carrick is now fighting to save his job as United navigate a decisive phase of the season. The board expects a drastic turnaround in performances across the coming month to justify their summer appointment and salvage the current campaign.
If the team continues to look lacklustre on the pitch and fails to climb the Premier League table, the boardroom may be forced to act. Yet, as Scholes highlighted, another managerial change would only underline the ongoing instability at Old Trafford, placing ultimate scrutiny on the executives signing the players and hiring the head coaches.
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