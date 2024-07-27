Marcus Rashford tears Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd player taken to hospital after Marcus Rashford's Range Rover is hit by alleged drink driver

Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTyrell Malacia

A Manchester United player was taken to the hospital after Marcus Rashford's Range Rover was hit by a suspected drunk driver in a Mercedes.

  • Rashford's Range Rover in accident
  • Forward was in a separate car behind the Range Rover
  • Police held a 55-year-old on suspicion of drink driving
