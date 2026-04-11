Man Utd told bringing back Marcus Rashford would be 'golden nugget' as club legend calls for signing of 'top centre-back'

Butt raises a valid point over whether Rashford would want to come back or if circumstances might force his hand due to limited interest from other clubs. Moreover, his relationship with United fans is also not good. "If you wipe the slate clean, and you forget about the last two years, 18 months of Man United, he's up there with the best in the world when he's on form," Butt noted. “He's a phenomenal footballer, electric, but he just fell out of love with Man United and it was a fact. He said that himself and the fans fell out of love with him. When that happens, it's time for a move. Will he want to come back? Or is he forced to come back for people not buying him? I don't know."