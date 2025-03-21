'Plaster on a gaping wound' - Man Utd legends crucify Sir Jim Ratcliffe for falling standards and urge Red Devils to become 'proper football club' again
Manchester United legends have slammed Sir Jim Ratcliffe for falling standards and urged the Red Devils to become a "proper football club" again.
- Ratcliffe in spotlight for controversial decisions
- Nicky Butt warned him to get the "house in order"
- Ryan Giggs wants to see action rather than words