Manchester United FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd legend Denis Irwin pinpoints the 'biggest problem' behind the club's decline since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure as he bemoans 'difficult' decade at Old Trafford

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Denis Irwin has identified the "biggest problem" behind Manchester United's decline as he bemoaned a "difficult" decade at Old Trafford.

  • United yet to win Premier League since 2013
  • Have had six permanent managers in that time
  • Irwin questioned transfers post-Ferguson
