Getty
Ex-Man Utd star expected to join second-tier Spanish side after Boca Juniors exit
Herrera is leaving Argentina behind
According to a report by Sport, Herrera is currently finalising his departure from Boca Juniors after terminating his contract with the Argentine giants last Friday. The 36-year-old has been enjoying a family holiday in Patagonia but will shortly return to Buenos Aires to bid farewell to his teammates.
This departure marks the first major step towards a highly anticipated reunion with Real Zaragoza, the club where he began his footballing journey. Zaragoza have been patiently waiting for the midfielder's final approval. Unlike his previous flirtation in 2024, Herrera now feels much more valued by the Spanish outfit, significantly increasing the likelihood of him dropping down to the second tier.
- Getty
Injury struggles and legacy
During his stint in South America, Herrera struggled significantly with recurring fitness issues. Since joining Boca in January 2025, he missed 32 potential matches due to six different muscle injuries, managing just 12 appearances and one goal in the current campaign. Despite these setbacks, the veteran still boasts an exceptional pedigree.
During his peak, he played 189 matches and scored 20 goals for Manchester United, winning the Europa League and FA Cup. He also accumulated 95 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, claiming two French league titles, before making 189 appearances for Athletic Club. Zaragoza acknowledge his recent physical struggles but firmly believe his immense talent and leadership qualities will massively benefit their dressing room.
A strategic signing
The Spanish side view this potential acquisition as a crucial strategic move. Sporting director Lalo Arantegui has been completely transparent about the club's unwavering desire to secure the signature of their former youth product.
"As a sporting director, if I have a 1% chance of having Ander with us, I will do everything possible so that he is here. He is important in the short, medium and long term at the club. Few players are a bigger example to help us in the short and long term. I cannot be clearer on this, if there is a minimal chance I am going to do it," Arantegui stated last Friday.
A one-year deal worth the division's minimum salary of €35,000 is ready.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Herrera will spend the coming days training independently in Buenos Aires to maintain his fitness before flying back to Spain in July. Once he officially accepts the proposal from Zaragoza, the swift finalisation of his contract is fully expected. Fans will be hoping their prodigal son can finally lead them back into the top flight.