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Igor Matanovic 2026getty
Yosua Arya

Man Utd handed massive transfer boost as £50m Freiburg star Igor Matanovic 'ready to jump' at Old Trafford move

Transfers
Manchester United
I. Matanovic
Freiburg
Bundesliga
Premier League

Manchester United have received a significant boost in their search for a new striker. Freiburg star Igor Matanovic is reportedly ready to make the switch to Old Trafford, despite heavy interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

  • United step up striker search

    United have been handed a massive boost in their hunt for a new centre-forward. FootballInsidersuggest that Freiburg standout Matanovic is eager to join the Red Devils and make his mark in the Premier League.

    Michael Carrick is determined to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford. Benjamin Sesko is currently the only natural senior striker in the squad, but the forward has struggled with shin injuries this season.

    While the likes of Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee can operate as a number nine, neither player is a traditional target man. This lack of depth has prompted United to search the market for a reliable, out-and-out goalscorer.

  • IGOR MATANOVIC FREIBURG Getty Images

    Matanovic ready to make move

    Matanovic has caught the attention of several top clubs following an impressive spell in Germany. According to the same report, the 23-year-old would "jump" at the opportunity to sign for the Red Devils.

    The chance to test himself in the English top flight is hugely appealing to the Croatia international. However, United are not the only heavyweights monitoring his rapid progress in the Bundesliga.

    Both Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping close tabs on the promising attacker. Matanovic joined Freiburg in the summer of 2025 and has since registered an eye-catching 21 goals and six assists in 57 appearances across all competitions.

  • Freiburg set massive asking price

    Despite the growing interest from England, Freiburg remain in a commanding negotiating position. FootballInsider claims that the German outfit will flatly refuse to sell their star forward in the middle of the current campaign.

    Freiburg are under no financial pressure to cash in during the upcoming January transfer window. As a result, they will reportedly demand a hefty £50 million fee to part ways with the 23-year-old.

    Matanovic has started the current season in blistering form, finding the back of the net six times and providing two assists in just seven matches. This consistent output explains why Freiburg are confident in demanding top dollar.

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  • Michael Carrick Manchester United 2026-27 EvertonGetty

    Decision time for the board

    With a mid-season departure practically ruled out, United will likely have to wait until the summer of 2027 to secure Matanovic's signature. The club must now decide whether to meet Freiburg's strict £50m valuation.

    Carrick and the United hierarchy will continue to monitor the striker's performances in the Bundesliga over the coming months. If Matanovic maintains his current scoring rate, his list of high-profile suitors could easily grow.

    In the meantime, the Red Devils must navigate the rest of the campaign with their current attacking options. Carrick will be hoping that Sesko can shake off his injury issues to effectively lead the line as United battle on multiple fronts.

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