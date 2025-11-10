Man Utd hopeful of swift Benjamin Sesko recovery after withdrawal from international duty as Lisandro Martinez surprisingly links up with Argentina squad

Manchester United striker Sesko has been ruled out of Slovenia's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Sweden after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. The 22-year-old was substituted after 87 minutes in North London, having appeared to jar his knee following a collision with Micky van de Ven. Although Ruben Amorim admitted post-match that any knee issue "you never know" in severity, early indications suggest the problem is not serious.

United's medical team conducted initial assessments at Carrington, and the prognosis remains cautiously optimistic. The club expects Sesko to make a swift recovery and are hopeful he will be fit in time for Everton's visit to Old Trafford on November 24, immediately after the international break. While he will miss Slovenia's decisive qualifiers, there are no fears that the summer signing faces a long-term layoff, with the club privately distancing themselves from reports of a major setback.

Sesko's injury has nonetheless created some anxiety within the squad, given the timing. Manchester United are already managing fitness concerns involving Harry Maguire and Casemiro, who both came off against Spurs. Maguire's condition remains unclear, though Casemiro has since joined up with Brazil's national team, leaving Sesko as the main absentee for now as the club seeks to avoid further disruptions to Amorim's rebuilding project.