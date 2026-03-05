Man Utd defender Harry Maguire allegedly refused to pay £50,000 bribe to Greek police 'that would make Mykonos assault charge disappear'

Maguire spent two nights in police custody following the incident that occurred on a night out on the island of Mykonos. His lawyers claim that two men injected his sister, Daisy, with an unknown substance that caused her to faint.

Maguire told the BBC in 2020: “Two men approached my little sister. They asked her where she was from and she responded. My fiancee Fern saw my little sister's eyes going to the back of her head. She was fainting. She was in and out of consciousness.”

His defence team have since stated that when Maguire and his group of family and friends called for transport to take Daisy to a nearby hospital, they were instead driven to a police station and allegedly assaulted by plain-clothed officers.

Maguire said of that saga: “My initial thought was we were getting kidnapped. We got down on our knees. We put our hands in the air. They just started hitting us. They were hitting my legs, saying my career was over. No more football: ‘You won't play again.’ At this point, I thought there's no chance. These are police, or I don't know who they are. So I tried to run away. I was in that much of a panic, fear, scared for my life all the way through it.”

Maguire has branded accusations that he pushed over a policeman that tried to handcuff him - causing leg and back injuries - and that he offered to bribe officers as “ridiculous”.

He added on the unfortunate episode: “It was horrible. It's not something I ever want to do again. It's the first time I've ever been inside a prison, and I don't wish it on anybody. I don't feel like I owe an apology to anybody. An apology is when you've done something wrong.

“Do I regret being in the situation? Obviously, the situation has made it difficult, and I play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, so I regret putting the fans and the club through this. But I think it could have happened anywhere. I love Greece. I think footballers get a bit of stick for trying to stay away from everything in the public eye. It's not how I want to live my life.

“I have great faith in the Greek law. A retrial will give us more time to gather the evidence, allow witnesses into the court, and I'm really confident that the truth will be told and come out.”