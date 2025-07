Manchester United have been given a boost in their chase of Bryan Mbeumo, as Brentford are targeting Ipswich's Omari Hutchinson as his replacement.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hutchinson starred during England U21s Euros win

Ipswich would want profit on £20m spent last summer

Bees £65m price tag continues to slow Mbeumo deal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱