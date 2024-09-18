Man Utd flop Antony mocked for 'thinking he was a real baller in the Eredivisie' as Erik ten Hag accused of 'falling for trap' with £85m transfer swoop for Brazilian winger
Manchester United flop Antony has been mocked for "thinking he was a real baller in the Eredivisie" amid his struggles for form at Old Trafford.
- Antony was signed for £85 million from Ajax
- Brazilian yet to find consistency
- Scored just three goals last season